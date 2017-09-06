A Wheatland County woman was arrested by RCMP last week in connection to an investigation that resulted in 317 fraud-related charges.

RCMP in Strathmore launched an investigation after a number of people reported that they had been victims of fraud.

Police say Jane Moore became friends with the victims and talked them into believing that she was a member of an affluent Calgary family.

Moore said that she would be receiving $38 million from an inheritance and police say she falsified bank documents and a court order to show her victims.

She was able to persuade the victims to give her money saying she would pay them back once the inheritance came through.

Moore, 42, was arrested on August 28 on an outstanding warrant and charged with 250 Criminal Code offences including; uttering threats, uttering a forged document, fraud over $5000 and fraud under $5000.

The next day she was charged with an additional 67 fraud charges for a similar offence.

Investigators say Moore is known to them and has used the following names/alias’ in the past:

Jane Seaman

Elizabeth Seaman

Jane Norman

Jane Plimmer

JJ O’Conner

Jane Smith

Moore is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on September 19, 2017.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).