Three confirmed cases of parvovirus at the Calgary Humane Society resulted in the euthanization of two dogs and the temporary closure of the shelter for several days. During the cleaning and risk assessment period, the Calgary Humane Society had an immediate need for towels, blankets and sheets and a request was issued for donated items.

On Sunday, Calgary Humane Society spokesperson Sage Pullen McIntosh confirmed the shelter had received an overwhelming response to their call.

“People from all over Alberta have answered the call and we have received an incredible amount of bedding supplies for our animals,” said Pullen McIntosh in a statement. “We no longer need these items. Thank you to everyone who donated and to those who offered their support during our closure.”

There is no longer a need for bedding supplies for the animals.

The surviving dog that tested positive for parvovirus has been removed from the shelter and is receiving medical attention at an off-site clinic.

The Calgary Humane Society is scheduled to reopen for adoptions on Monday.