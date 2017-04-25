The province announced rebates for energy efficient home improvement products last week and will now also offer discounts on a wide range of consumer goods to promote energy savings at home.

Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program was launched on Friday and provides discounts at local retailers for everything from light bulbs to timers.

Click HERE for a list of instant savings on eligible items

The discounts will be covered by funds collected from Alberta’s carbon tax but the environment minister says there will be a limit on how much people can buy.

“There is a limit on how many products that one can buy from each store, a limit of 25. So, these are programs that exist in other provinces and other jurisdictions and from what we've learned in the past, it's going to be Albertans who really want to realize these savings,” said Energy Minister Shannon Phillips.

Some stores like Canadian Tire are offering deeper discounts on energy efficient items, like LED bulbs, which are going for just 99 cents.

Over 550 retailers have registered for the program in the province and Phillips says more rebates and incentives are on the way.

“There are so many ways that we can save energy and put those dollars right back into Albertan’s pockets. And it’s high time that Albertan’s finally benefit from the programs and savings that residents in other provinces have taken for granted for some years,” she said.

Retailers offering rebates on energy efficient products:

Canadian Tire

Best Buy

Co-op

Costco

Eecol Electric

Home Depot

Home Hardware

London Drugs

Lowes

Peavy Mart

Rona

Sears

Visions Electronics

Walmart

Independent retailers include:

Eco Lighting Solutions

Litron Canada

Carrington Lighting

Signature Lighting & Fans

Dhillon Lighting

Starlight Lighting

Brite-light

Ken's Furniture

Otto's AVU

Advantek Lighting Inc.

Furniture Galaxy

Hanna Building Supplies

Always Plumbing and Heating

Furniture Villa

Go-LED Lights

Kingers Supply Corp

The Instant Savings campaign runs from April 28 until June 11 and will be back again for six weeks in the fall.

For more information visit the Energy Efficiency Alberta website HERE.