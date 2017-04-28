The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says a 32-year-old Calgary man is facing seven charges related to offences involving a Tennessee girl.

Calgary police, along with the RCMP, arrested Kyle Wayne Jacobson earlier this week, but U.S. authorities were first alerted to the situation back in January 2016, when the victim’s mother contacted police.

A number of explicit conversations had been discovered on the victim’s phone and it is believed that nude photographs were being shared on a social media application.

In May 2016, the Bartlett (Tennessee) Police Department forwarded the case to the Department of Homeland Security once they learned that the suspect was in Calgary.

Homeland Security, in turn, contacted ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and a search warrant was executed on Jacobson’s home in southeast Calgary.

Authorities seized over 10 electronic devices from his home for forensic analysis.

Jacobson has been charged with:

making child pornography

possessing child pornography

accessing child pornography

making sexually explicit material available to a child

invitation to sexual touching

luring a child under 18 years of age

luring a child under 16 years of age

“The internet knows no boundaries, so police forces need to work together to keep our children safe,” says Det. Sean Spence, with ALERT’s ICE Unit in a release. “This could have just as easily been a young person much closer to home who was the victim.”

Jacobson was released on bail under a number of conditions and is expected back in court on May 9.