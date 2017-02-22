ALERT cracks down on street level drug dealers in southern Alberta
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 10:01AM MST
Police in Medicine Hat seized drugs, cash and a shotgun in a pair of busts in the city last weekend and three people are now facing a number of charges.
ALERT’s organized crime team and local police are working to break up drug trafficking operations in the area and seized more than $30,000 worth of drugs and proceeds of crime over two days.
Last Friday, police executed a search warrant on a northwest area hotel room and seized:
- 86 fentanyl pills
- 29 Oxycodone pills
- 2.5 litres of GHB
- 16 grams of cocaine
- 1.5 grams of methamphetamine
- 1 gram of heroin
- $5,120 cash proceeds of crime
The next day, ALERT searched an apartment in the city’s northeast and seized:
- Shotgun with 30 rounds of ammunition
- 61 grams of methamphetamine
- 68 grams of cocaine
- 13 grams of cannabis resin
- $1,600 cash proceeds of crime
Three people have been charged in connection to the two investigations.
Taylor Weiss-Linder, 20, of Medicine Hat, is charged with:
- Three counts of trafficking
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of proceeds of crime
- Possession of a loaded restricted weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Nine counts of breach of recognizance
Mackenzie Osgood, 19, of Medicine Hat, is charged with:
- Drug trafficking
Aaron Bodnaruk, 31, of Red Deer, is charged with:
- Drug trafficking
- Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of proceeds of crime
- Five counts of breach of recognizance
Police say the breach charges against Bodnaruk are the result of an investigation that happened last December and the drug charges are from an RCMP investigation in January of this year.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Formal complaints of bullying now in the hands of the Calgary Police Service
- Residents rally in support of boy who drowned in Airdrie canal
- Violent offender released in Edmonton area
- ALERT cracks down on street level drug dealers in southern Alberta
- 'Ultracool' star orbited by 7 Earth-like planets offers hope for alien life