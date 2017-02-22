Police in Medicine Hat seized drugs, cash and a shotgun in a pair of busts in the city last weekend and three people are now facing a number of charges.

ALERT’s organized crime team and local police are working to break up drug trafficking operations in the area and seized more than $30,000 worth of drugs and proceeds of crime over two days.

Last Friday, police executed a search warrant on a northwest area hotel room and seized:

86 fentanyl pills

29 Oxycodone pills

2.5 litres of GHB

16 grams of cocaine

1.5 grams of methamphetamine

1 gram of heroin

$5,120 cash proceeds of crime

The next day, ALERT searched an apartment in the city’s northeast and seized:

Shotgun with 30 rounds of ammunition

61 grams of methamphetamine

68 grams of cocaine

13 grams of cannabis resin

$1,600 cash proceeds of crime

Three people have been charged in connection to the two investigations.

Taylor Weiss-Linder, 20, of Medicine Hat, is charged with:

Three counts of trafficking

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possession of a loaded restricted weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Nine counts of breach of recognizance

Mackenzie Osgood, 19, of Medicine Hat, is charged with:

Drug trafficking

Aaron Bodnaruk, 31, of Red Deer, is charged with:

Drug trafficking

Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of proceeds of crime

Five counts of breach of recognizance

Police say the breach charges against Bodnaruk are the result of an investigation that happened last December and the drug charges are from an RCMP investigation in January of this year.