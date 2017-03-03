ALERT investigation seizes drugs, cash and guns in Medicine Hat
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 8:32AM MST
Nine people have been arrested and warrants for two others have been issued in connection with a major operation targeting a methamphetamine ring in southeast Alberta.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, along with Medicine Hat Police and Gleichen RCMP engaged in a drug investigation in December 2016 that culminated with six search warrants being executed on February 25.
The searches were conducted at four homes in Strathmore, one in Wheatland County and at a business in Gleichen.
The following items were seized during the operation:
- Loaded 9mm Norinco handgun
- 561 grams of methamphetamine
- 126 grams of crack cocaine
- 146 grams of marijuana
- $9,000 cash proceeds of crime
- five stolen pick-up trucks
- two utility trailers
- two recreational vehicles
- Flat-deck trailer
- Skid-steer loader
- Transport truck
Authorities say the estimated total of the drugs and cash is $75,000 while the property, all reported stolen, is worth about $350,000.
Craig Coffey, 41, of Strathmore, was the main target of the ALERT investigation. He is charged with instructing the commission of an offence for a criminal organization as well as 27 other drug and stolen property-related charges.
Eight other people, associates of Coffey, were arrested during the operation:
- Echo Brandt, 39-year-old woman from Strathmore
- Tracy Brown, 38-year-old woman from Strathmore
- Paul Craig, 42-year-old man from Wheatland County
- Michael Fittler, 27-year-old man from Strathmore
- Kurtis Goett, 19-year-old man from Strathmore
- Michael MacCharles, 49-year-old man from Strathmore
- James MacCormack, 59-year-old man from Gleichen
- Gabriella Michaud, 20-year-old woman from Strathmore
Two other people are wanted on warrants in connection with the investigation:
- Jalene Campbell, 24-year-old woman from Strathmore
- Kyle Labbe, 31-year-old man from Strathmore
Police are expected to release further details on the operation on Friday morning.
Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is encouraged to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
