ALERT seizes large amount of fentanyl during stolen car investigation
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:18AM MST
Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams say that a joint investigation with the Calgary Police Service has resulted in the seizure of over 1,800 fentanyl pills, one of the largest in the agency’s history.
In early January, ALERT opened an investigation to help CPS in exploring a connection with stolen vehicles and drug offences.
The agency was working from a tip that a Calgary man was using a stolen vehicle to conduct a drug operation.
The investigation concluded with the execution of search warrants on homes in Riverbend and Mountview.
ALERT seized the following during the operation:
- Stolen 2016 BMW coupe
- 1,831 fentanyl pills
- 130 grams of cocaine
- 44 grams of crack cocaine
- 48 grams of heroin
- Two grams of methamphetamine
- 24 grams of marijuana
- 13 grams of codeine
- 321 grams of an unknown powder
- $104,342 in cash proceeds of crime
The BMW, valued at $60,000, was reported stolen from a Calgary home in July 2016.
Leslie Ma, a 25-year-old man, and Anny Vo, a 24-year-old woman, are facing 22 charges in connection with the investigation.
The charges related to drug trafficking, possession of stolen property and possession of proceeds of crime.
Any residents who suspect drug or gang activity in their community is encouraged to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Police officer continues testimony at Garland triple murder trial
- Police search for suspects after shots fired in northwest Calgary
- Investigation into cause of penguin drowning deaths at Calgary Zoo inconclusive
- Inspectors discover flaws in materials for new downtown Calgary library
- Motion to rename Langevin Bridge an act of residential school reconciliation