Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams say that a joint investigation with the Calgary Police Service has resulted in the seizure of over 1,800 fentanyl pills, one of the largest in the agency’s history.

In early January, ALERT opened an investigation to help CPS in exploring a connection with stolen vehicles and drug offences.

The agency was working from a tip that a Calgary man was using a stolen vehicle to conduct a drug operation.

The investigation concluded with the execution of search warrants on homes in Riverbend and Mountview.

ALERT seized the following during the operation:

Stolen 2016 BMW coupe

1,831 fentanyl pills

130 grams of cocaine

44 grams of crack cocaine

48 grams of heroin

Two grams of methamphetamine

24 grams of marijuana

13 grams of codeine

321 grams of an unknown powder

$104,342 in cash proceeds of crime

The BMW, valued at $60,000, was reported stolen from a Calgary home in July 2016.

Leslie Ma, a 25-year-old man, and Anny Vo, a 24-year-old woman, are facing 22 charges in connection with the investigation.

The charges related to drug trafficking, possession of stolen property and possession of proceeds of crime.

Any residents who suspect drug or gang activity in their community is encouraged to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.