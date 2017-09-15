CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
AMBER Alert cancelled after young girl from Bighorn Reserve located
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 8:11PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 9:48PM MDT
An AMBER Alert that had been issued following the abduction of a three-year-old girl from a reserve near Rocky Mountain House has been cancelled.
According to RCMP, Rocklyn Abraham was believed to have been abducted by her aunt April Abraham on Friday afternoon.
Shortly after 9:00 p.m., the alert was cancelled as the child was located safe.
The Bighorn Reserve is located west of the town of Rocky Mountain House along Highway 11.