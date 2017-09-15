An AMBER Alert that had been issued following the abduction of a three-year-old girl from a reserve near Rocky Mountain House has been cancelled.

According to RCMP, Rocklyn Abraham was believed to have been abducted by her aunt April Abraham on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., the alert was cancelled as the child was located safe.

The Bighorn Reserve is located west of the town of Rocky Mountain House along Highway 11.