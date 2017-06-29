Charity Bradfield and Dave Wright were virtually strangers until a few months ago despite the fact Bradfield was close friends with Wright’s daughter. When Wright’s kidneys began to fail, Bradfield stepped to the plate and offered one of hers.

“She was telling me about her dad needing a kidney and she was fairly upset,” recalled Bradfield.

Blood tests confirmed a match and, on April 5 of this year, the two underwent surgeries to transplant one of Bradfield’s kidneys into Wright.

Wright has fully recovered from the procedure and has begun training for this fall’s Kidney March, a three day, 100 kilometre fundraising walk from Kananaskis Country to Calgary. “It’s really unbelievable,” said Wright. “I will never for one second take it for granted.”

“Charity and I will be in touch the rest of our lives.”

Wright knows he is one of the fortunate few to receive a kidney transplant. Without a living donor, Calgarians in need of a kidney have an expected wait of between 8 and 10 years. There are nearly 3,500 Canadians currently on the wait list for a kidney and 73 people passed away in 2016 while awaiting a transplant.

According to the Kidney Foundation, more than 80 per cent of eligible donors do not elect to donate.

“We need more donors,” said Joyce Van Deurzen, executive director of the Kidney Foundation of Southern Alberta. “We need more transplants to happen.”

Dr. Mauricio Monroy-Caudros concurs. “Demand for organs is increasing while the supply remains constant.”

“There is a growing gap between supply and demand.”

Charity Bradfield says her decision to donate was a matter of helping out where she could.

“Why did I do it?” asked Bradfield. “Really, the answer is ‘why not?’.”

Wright says he is currently walking up to 25 kilometres a day as he prepares for September's Kidney March.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Green