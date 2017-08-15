A group of Calgary parents who are worried about some major changes to their children’s school bus routes held a rally at City Hall on Tuesday to voice their concerns.

They say that the new congregated bus stops are too far for their children to get to and they want the city and the Calgary Board of Education to do something about it.

Earlier this year, the CBE sent letters to parents who don’t have a bus stop for their children within five kilometres of their home.

The board said that because of low ridership and a lack of interest, some neighbourhoods wouldn’t have a bus stop or route for alternative programs.

Those students would have to use a congregated bus stop that could end up being located more than five kilometres away.

Parents are now left wondering how their children will get to those stops that in some cases are further away from their homes than the school is.

"My bus stop can be now up to five kilometres from my home. Now, I don't know about you, but I run five kilometres in about 35 minutes, so walking with my kids five kilometres, it's just not going to happen. In winter, in everything that happens in out climate, I just can't do that. I can't let my kids do that," said Althea Adams.

They add that the CBE also went ahead and made the changes without offering enough consultation.

At the same time as Tuesday’s rally, the province is conducting a full review of how the Calgary Board of Education spends its money.

Education Minister David Eggen says it is to provide clarity for parents and make sure they’re making the best use of funding.

In its own defence, the CBE says the introduction of the NDP’s Bill 1 this spring that eliminated bus fees for some students, ruined plans it had to provide easy bus access for all.