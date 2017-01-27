The 2017 RV Expo and Sale is on at the BMO Centre and vendors say business has been brisk so far despite the current economic conditions.

The show opened on Thursday and organizers say attendance was up by about 30 percent on opening night and some say it’s because Albertans are planning more staycations.

“A lot of people are using these as a cabin on wheels and they’re parking it on lakes in Alberta and B.C. and Saskatchewan and just having it as a destination trailer that they leave parked,” said Rob Minarchi, Arrkann RV. “Attendance was up last night, it was incredibly busy.”

There are trailers and campers of all sizes to fit a variety of budgets.

“We have a full line of everything from small 12 foot trailers all the way up to this 43 foot, toy hauler and so something for everyone and we see a younger audience, the millennials out looking at a lot of our different products that we have to offer,” said Jason Grainger, Rangeland RV.

Some of the bigger, luxury units come with everything from big screen TVs to fireplaces and many are self-sufficient.

“This kind of unit you can go completely off the beating path if you’d like, it has its own power house, it has its own generator system, has its own fuel station for your quads or your ATVs,” said Grainger. “You don’t need to be plugged in, you can just take it wherever you want to go.”

“Has things like an outside kitchen with a stove, sink, barbecues and then you come inside and it just has tons of room,” said Minarchi. “This one has three slide outs so that’s partially where they get all the room from with this unit. You have huge bedrooms, huge bathrooms, you get an island kitchen.”

There are also some new ultra-light campers that cost under $15,000 and offer a little more protection from the elements than a tent.

“The first sale was to a lady who had a bear encounter last year. Had tented forever, wanted something simple that would get her off the ground, protect her a little bit from the elements and she actually had a kayak too, so it worked out perfect for her,” said Grainger.

Vendors say that some of the manufacturers are at the show offering incentives and that consumers will see lower prices at the show than at retail locations.

The show is on through the weekend at Stampede Park and tickets are available at the door or at local Safeway and Sobeys stores.

For more information on the 2017 RV show, click HERE.