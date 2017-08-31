Many residents inside a southeast Calgary apartment building were awoken by the sound of sirens on Thursday morning after a fire broke out on a couple of balconies.

The fire department responded to a call from a building in Acadia at about 5:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found two wooden balconies were burning.

The flames were quickly knocked down at the source, but firefighters learned that the roof had caught on fire too. That fire was quickly extinguished as well.

Officials say the building suffered extensive fire and water damage, but there is no estimate on the cost. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Residents will be allowed back into their homes when it’s safe to do so.