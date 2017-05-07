Flames spewed from a balcony on the ninth floor of the London at Heritage Station building on Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the building in the 8000 block of Horton Road Southwest at around 9:30 p.m. after flames and heavy smoke poured from the landing outside of an apartment suite. The occupants of several neighbouring apartments were evacuated from their suites as a precautionary measure. The displaced, roughly 100 people, were housed in Calgary Transit buses while crews extinguished the fire from within the building.

According to CFD officials, the building’s sprinkler system inhibited the fire from entering the interior of the apartment but the balcony was destroyed by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.