The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeals of both the Crown and Nicolas Rasberry, the man convicted of killing his neighbour in a drunken rage in 2013.

The dismissal means that Rasberry will now start serving the seven year sentence he was given for killing schoolteacher Craig Kelloway.

Rasberry and Kelloway met in May 2013 and began drinking together until the pair got into an altercation.

The medical examiner who testified at the trial said that Kelloway had been stabbed 37 times.

Rasberry admitted to police that he’d killed Kelloway, but the act was in self-defence because the victim had threatened to sexually assault him and his wife.

In his appeal, Rasberry’s lawyers believed the trial judge erred when it came to rejecting his explanation of self-defence and sought an acquittal. The Crown took issue with the finding of provocation in the attack and wanted a re-trial on the second-degree murder charge.

During the trial, the judge found some grounding to the self-defence claim, but the extent of force used to fight off Kelloway’s advances was beyond what was required and made Rasberry’s actions unreasonable.

The Court of Appeal agreed with that sentiment, saying that Kelloway would have been incapacitated before Rasberry stopped stabbing him, leading them to believe it was more than self-defence.

It was also found that Rasberry was indeed provoked to attack Kelloway, disproving the Crown’s submission of second-degree murder.

The appeal court found that there was no error in the trial judge’s decision of provocation providing a partial defence in the case.

A third appeal, one regarding the Rasberry's sentence, has yet to be heard and he will remain free until that matter has been settled.