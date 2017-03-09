David and Collet Stephan, found guilty in the death of their son Ezekiel last year, are back in court on Thursday for an appeal of their convictions.

The pair was found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life for their son who was suffering from bacterial meningitis in 2012.

The court heard that David and Collet knew their son was ill but never took him to a physician, opting to treat him with natural mixtures of hot peppers, garlic, onions and horseradish for several weeks.

The boy’s health deteriorated to the point where he had to be flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary where he died a short time later.

The couple was found guilty on April 26, 2016 and David was sentenced to four months in jail.

Collet was sentenced to three months of house arrest.

The pair was released after they submitted their appeals and those are expected to be resolved in Thursday’s hearing.

They claim the trial judge erred when he refused to allow a former Chief Medical Examiner to give expert advice and by redacting the doctor’s expert report.

The Crown is also appealing in the case, saying that the sentence handed down was too light given the gravity of the situation.

Prosecutors also say that Justice Rodney Jerke overemphasized mitigating factors in the couple’s favour.

The appeal hearing is on Thursday morning at the Calgary Courts Centre.

(With files from the Canadian Press)