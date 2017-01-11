Gleichen RCMP took a man into custody on the Siksika First Nation after an armed standoff.

Officers were called to a home for a domestic dispute at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man who was reported to be in possession of a firearm had fled the home in a vehicle after threatening his spouse.

The vehicle was later located in a ditch with the driver still inside. He refused to get out of the vehicle when told to by officers and a standoff ensued.

It finally ended at about 5:15 p.m. when the 28-year-old suspect exited the vehicle and gave himself up.

There were no injuries in the incident, and charges are pending.