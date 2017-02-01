A well-known Calgary footware company is closing its doors after over five decades in business and customers say it’s another casualty of Calgary’s poor economy.

Arnold Churgin Shoes opened in Calgary in 1964 and had four locations in the city that offered its own brand of footware as well as familiar international styles.

Jeri Churgin, one of the owners, gave a statement to CTV News saying…

"It has been a complete joy serving our customers. We are grateful and proud to have been part of the community since 1964."

Customers who stopped in at the Stephen Avenue store on Wednesday say it is sad to see it close.

“I feel really sad. It’s a Calgary institution, you know, they’ve been around since, I believe, the sixties and four locations, that’s sad, that’s really indicative of what’s going on with the economy,” said Ruth Myles.

The stores at Southcentre, Market Mall and Crossiron Mills are already closed but the downtown location and online sales will continue until February 15.

