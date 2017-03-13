Airdrie RCMP has arrested a suspect in connection with the theft of a boy’s insulin pump from an arena in early March.

Kevin Roggeveen, 51, of no fixed address, was arrested when he was spotted by an off-duty Calgary police officer near the Stew Hendry Arena in the northeast.

Roggeveen was charged with theft over $5,000 in relation to the theft of the insulin pump from the Ron Ebbesen Arena in Airdrie.

He is also charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle and one count of theft under $5,000 in connection with other police investigations.

Josh Davies, 12, was playing hockey at the arena on March 2, when he returned to the dressing room and found his insulin pump missing.

Davies’ family believed that the thief mistook the leather case holding the device for a wallet.

There is no information on if the insulin pump was recovered from Roggeveen.

However, a radio campaign by CJAY92 helped the Davies’ with a new insulin pump to replace it.