Arrest warrant issued for Calgary man in connection with targeted assault
Cameron Hugh Green (Calgary Police Service)
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 2:35PM MST
The Calgary Police Service has released a photograph of Cameron Hugh Green in an attempt to locate the wanted man.
Hugh, 28, is wanted in connection with a charge of assault causing bodily harm and five counts of failing to comply with a court order. According to police, the assault was not a random attack.
Police describe Green as:
- A Caucasian male
- 173 cm (5'8") tall
- Having a medium to heavy build
- Having hazel eyes and brown hair
- Having multiple tattoos including a neck tattoo and a diamond below his right eye
Anyone with information regarding Green's current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.
