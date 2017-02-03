The Calgary Police Service has released a photograph of Cameron Hugh Green in an attempt to locate the wanted man.

Hugh, 28, is wanted in connection with a charge of assault causing bodily harm and five counts of failing to comply with a court order. According to police, the assault was not a random attack.

Police describe Green as:

  • A Caucasian male
  • 173 cm (5'8") tall
  • Having a medium to heavy build
  • Having hazel eyes and brown hair
  • Having multiple tattoos including a neck tattoo and a diamond below his right eye

Anyone with information regarding Green's current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.