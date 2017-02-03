The Calgary Police Service has released a photograph of Cameron Hugh Green in an attempt to locate the wanted man.

Hugh, 28, is wanted in connection with a charge of assault causing bodily harm and five counts of failing to comply with a court order. According to police, the assault was not a random attack.

Police describe Green as:

A Caucasian male

173 cm (5'8") tall

Having a medium to heavy build

Having hazel eyes and brown hair

Having multiple tattoos including a neck tattoo and a diamond below his right eye

Anyone with information regarding Green's current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.