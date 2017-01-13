Several people have been arrested in connection with a weapons incident that took place on Thursday night in the northeast Calgary community of Radcliffe.

At about 8:00 p.m., police were called to a home on Radcliffe Crescent N.E. after someone called 911 reporting seeing a man with a gun.

The caller also said the man had fired the weapon, but when officers got to the scene, they found no evidence that that was the case.

The home was surrounded and several people inside were arrested after a brief standoff.

A child was taken from the home for their protection while police investigated, but has since been returned.

There is no information on charges at this time.