A Calgary man has been charged in connection to a fire that caused significant damage to a home in the city’s northwest last week.

Emergency crews were called to a blaze at a home in the 200 block of Panamount Court N.W. at about 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Six people were in the home at the time of the fire but managed to get out safely after they were alerted by a neighbour.

Damage to the home was extensive and an investigation into the cause determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Police obtained CCTV footage from nearby homes that showed a man walking and driving near the home at about the time the fire was started and that led them to a suspect.

Zhi Li, 55, of Calgary, is charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with a disregard for human life.

Investigators believe the home was targeted and the incident was the result of a personal dispute between the suspect and the residents of the home.