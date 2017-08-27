Charges are pending against an unnamed suspect who allegedly started a fire in his home early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Woodside Crescent in Airdrie at approximately 2:15 a.m. following reports of a fire and a weapons complaint.

RCMP determined a man had been involved in a confrontation and responded by causing a gas leak within his home and starting a fire. Several homes were evacuated while fire crews extinguished the blaze and contained the gas leak. Neighbours were displaced from their homes for approximately an hour.

The suspect was arrested under the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital for treatment. No injuries have been reported.

As of Sunday afternoon, investigators have not interviewed the suspect.

The RCMP investigation into the incident continues and police are asking anyone with information regarding the matter to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment, 403-945-7200, or Crime Stoppers.