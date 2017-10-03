A man who was wounded after he was shot by a Calgary police officer inside a southwest convenience store last month is facing changes in connection to the incident.

Emergency crews were called to a 7-Eleven in the 4600 block of 37 Street S.W. on September 29 at about 8:10 p.m. after a man started acting erratically and then pulled out a knife.

Officers contained the building and then entered the store.

Investigators say the man was holding a knife in his hand while he talked on the phone and then he went into a storage room at the back of the store.

Police told the man to come out of the room and drop the knife but he went in and out of the room while still holding the weapon and attempts to immobilize him were unsuccessful.

Officers noticed smoke coming from the room and when the man came out again, police deployed a taser but it didn’t stop the suspect.

An officer then shot the suspect and he fell and began stabbing himself with the knife.

He was tasered a second time and immobilized but did not drop the knife.

A police dog was released and officers were able to take the knife away and cuff the man.

Investigators say the fire continued to burn in the back room and smoke started to fill the store.

The man was treated by EMS and taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Tristen Joseph Wade, 23, of Calgary, is now charged with:

One count of arson endangering life

One count of possession of a weapon

One count of assault with a weapon

One count of theft under $5,000

One count of breach of recognizance

Two counts of assault of a police officer with a weapon

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating and is asking anyone who witnessed the event or has cell phone photographs or video footage to call ASIRT at (403) 592-4306.