

CTV Calgary Staff





The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the shooting death of a suspect on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation last week.

Lorenzo Bearspaw's body was found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on January 6, 2017 and his death was deemed a homicide by RCMP.

According to police, the 27-year-old was last seen in the early morning hours of January 1, getting into a car with several other men after a party. The vehicle was later found abandoned in a ditch.

On Saturday afternoon, RCMP attended a home near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 40, just south of Morley to arrest two other men.

John Stephens and Ralph Stephens, brothers, have also been charged with first-degree murder in the death.

29-year-old John Stephens surrendered to authorities but 27-year-old Ralph Stephens opened fire at the officers.

The RCMP returned fire and critically injured the man.

Stephens was taken to hospital in Calgary, but he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

ASIRT has launched an investigation to determine whether the conduct of the officer caused the death of the man and if that constitutes a criminal offence.

In addition, police have arrested the third man wanted in connection with the death of Bearspaw.

Deangelo Powderface turned himself in to authorities on Sunday night after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest and two of his associates.

Powderface is charged with first-degree murder.