An assault charge that was laid against Les Kaminski has been withdrawn but the head of the Calgary Police Association will still stand trial on a perjury charge.

Kaminski was charged with assault and perjury after video of a traffic stop in 2008 showed Jason Arkinstall being hit and thrown into the back of a police van.

Arkinstall was charged with uttering death threats against a police officer but he was acquitted after the trial judge determined that the evidence and testimony presented by Kaminski and his fellow officer, Brant Derrick, was not credible.

Kaminski will still stand trial on the perjury charge in the fall and Derrick will go on trial for assault in November.