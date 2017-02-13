Two men are facing charges in connection to an incident at a west Lethbridge home on Friday that resulted in a lengthy standoff with police.

Police went to a home on Dalhousie Court West at about 3:00 p.m. to arrest a man wanted on warrants for assault, threats and breaching conditions.

The 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were found in the residence.

Police say the older man was placed under arrest but resisted and a brief struggle ensued.

The other man armed himself with a knife and moved towards the officer. The officer drew his weapon and the man then began sliding knives across the floor to the 27-year-old man who left the room saying he was going to get a gun.

The officer left the residence at that point and called for backup.

Several additional police units arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

After almost four hours of negotiation, the two men came out of the home and surrendered to police.

Brian Tarbet Fulljames, 27, is charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of resisting arrest.

Forrest Jensen, 19, is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and resisting arrest.

Police executed a warrant on the home and seized additional weapons and property from the residence.

The two men were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.