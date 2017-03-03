The Calgary Police Service has arrested a wanted man following an investigation into a late January assault along Edmonton Trail Northeast.

On January 20, officers responded to the 600 block of Edmonton Tr. N.E. following reports of an assault. The suspect, who had fled, was identified as 28-year-old Cameron Hugh Green.

While officers attempted to locate Green, the suspect allegedly committed a number of crimes including stealing a vehicle, uttering threats and lighting a vehicle on fire.

In the early morning hours of Friday, March 3, the ongoing investigation led police to an undisclosed location where the suspect was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Green drove off but was later apprehended at a home in the southeast community of Douglasdale.

Green faces charges including:

Assault causing bodily harm

Uttering threats

Destroying or damaging property

Breaching a court order (14 counts)

Breaching a probation order (three counts)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (three counts)

Theft under $5,000

Theft of a motor vehicle

Green remains in police custody. Police have not released the date of Green’s next scheduled court appearance.