Associates of notorious B.C. gangs arrested in Red Deer
Police display a table full of drugs, weapons, ammunition, cell phones and gang-related clothing that was confiscated from two Red Deer homes.
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11:46AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 1:43PM MDT
Two people with ties to the Independent Soldiers and Red Scorpions are now facing charges after police raided two properties in Red Deer a couple of months ago.
ALERT’s organized crime and gang enforcement team launched an investigation into drug trafficking in January and searched two homes; one on White Avenue and one on Maxwell Avenue.
A number of items were seized from the properties including:
- Stolen 22-caliber rifle
- Stolen 38-caliber revolver handgun
- 46 grams of methamphetamine
- 32 grams of suspected fentanyl powder
- 7 grams of cocaine
- 104 grams of ketamine
- 226 grams of marijuana
Last week, police arrested Kim Proctor, an alleged associate of the Independent Soldiers, and Steven Herman, an alleged associate of the Red Scorpions, along with two women in connection to the investigation.
Proctor, 37, is charged with:
- Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime
- Possession of property obtained by crime
Herman, 36, is charged with:
- Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance
Trina Boudreau-Pritchard, 28, is charged with:
- Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance
Catherine Nicole Campbell, 25, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
Police say ‘support’ clothing linked to the B.C.-based gang, the Independent Soldiers, was seized from Proctor’s home. Investigators say the Red Scorpions also have ties to Red Deer and that one of its members was arrested in the area just a few years ago.
Investigators say the two gangs have been linked to shootings in B.C. and that the arrests and seizures are significant in getting drugs off the streets in the community.
"If we take away the profits, you take away the demand, and you take away the crime," said RCMP Cpl. Ken Foster.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.