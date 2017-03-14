Two people with ties to the Independent Soldiers and Red Scorpions are now facing charges after police raided two properties in Red Deer a couple of months ago.

ALERT’s organized crime and gang enforcement team launched an investigation into drug trafficking in January and searched two homes; one on White Avenue and one on Maxwell Avenue.

A number of items were seized from the properties including:

Stolen 22-caliber rifle

Stolen 38-caliber revolver handgun

46 grams of methamphetamine

32 grams of suspected fentanyl powder

7 grams of cocaine

104 grams of ketamine

226 grams of marijuana

Last week, police arrested Kim Proctor, an alleged associate of the Independent Soldiers, and Steven Herman, an alleged associate of the Red Scorpions, along with two women in connection to the investigation.

Proctor, 37, is charged with:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Possession of property obtained by crime

Herman, 36, is charged with:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Trina Boudreau-Pritchard, 28, is charged with:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Catherine Nicole Campbell, 25, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Police say ‘support’ clothing linked to the B.C.-based gang, the Independent Soldiers, was seized from Proctor’s home. Investigators say the Red Scorpions also have ties to Red Deer and that one of its members was arrested in the area just a few years ago.

Investigators say the two gangs have been linked to shootings in B.C. and that the arrests and seizures are significant in getting drugs off the streets in the community.

"If we take away the profits, you take away the demand, and you take away the crime," said RCMP Cpl. Ken Foster.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.