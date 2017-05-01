Attempted child luring under investigation in Canmore
RCMP
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 11:09AM MDT
RCMP need your help as they continue to investigate a possible attempt of child luring in Canmore.
Around 5:00 p.m. on April 30th, RCMP say a girl in her early teens was walking along down Lady MacDonald Drive near Lady MacDonald Crescent in Canmore.
A lone male in a vehicle slowed and told the girl he had candy.
She didn’t speak to him and ran away on a nearby path.
The male did not follow and police patrolled the area but did not find anyone matching the description.
The vehicle was described as a silver newer model SUV; similar to a Nissan Pathfinder.
The male is described as white, in his 30’s with short brown hair and a beard.
If you have any information you’re asked to call Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Calgary Humane Society reopens following parvovirus closure
- Attempted child luring under investigation in Canmore
- Alberta moves to make approved helmets mandatory for OHV users
- Woman treated for smoke inhalation following afternoon fire in Altadore
- Tories ask Speaker to rule on whether Sajjan misled MPs over soldiers' benefits