

CTV Calgary Staff





A 32-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the aggressive attacks on two women at a southeast Calgary business plaza on the weekend.

Police were called to a business in the 10,000 block of Macleod Trail S.E. for reports of an armed man at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived they found a woman inside a business who had been assaulted.

It is believed that a man punched the woman and knocked her to the ground before he fled the scene.

Police say the man then walked into another business in the area and waited until the female employee was alone. He allegedly physically and sexually assaulted the woman.

A witness heard screaming and alerted a nearby EMS team, who found a woman in medical distress at the scene.

The male suspect remained at the business and was arrested without incident.

Both women were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Bogdan Radulescu, 32, is charged with:

Attempted murder

Aggravated sexual assault

Uttering threats

Choking to overcome

Two counts of aggravated assault

Investigators believe that the two attacks were random.

Staff Sergeant Bruce Walker with the Sex Crimes Unit says the victim who was sexually assaulted was very brave, given the situation.

"This a very horrific and violent attack. Given what she's been through, she's displayed a lot of courage. She's doing as well as can be expected. Our goal now is to work with our community partners; with CSIRT and CASA and fully support her in her recovery."

Walker says the suspect is known to them.

"He is known to police in a couple of different jurisdictions but I can't get into the details of what those interactions were," he said. "We have interviewed some witnesses and that's why I'm making the ask to the public because there are other witnesses who may have more information as to the events leading up to the attack."

Radulescu is scheduled to appear in court on October 31.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org