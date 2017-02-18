A man was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre on Friday night after suffering a gruesome injury while operating an ATV.

According to EMS officials, a man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was riding near the area of Highway 40 and Transalta Road when he collided with a tree. The man’s upper leg was impaled by a branch roughly 8 cm (3 inches) in diameter.

The injured man was removed from the crash scene in a private vehicle to and into the care of a paramedic crew dispatched from Cochrane shortly before 8:00 p.m. Due to the severity of the man’s injury and the distance from Calgary, a STARS Air Ambulance transported the man to hospital in serious condition.

The man was airlifted with a section of the branch still embedded in his leg.