A southeast home that has been involved in criminal activity for a number of years has been shut down by authorities for the next 90 days.

The locks were changed and a fence was put up around the home at 3043 Doverville Cr. S.E. by the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit on Tuesday.

Authorities say police have been to the residence more than 40 times over the last three years.

A search of the property earlier this year resulted in charges against three people and officers seized several weapons, drugs, stolen property and identification during the investigation.

“This is another example of the crucial role SCAN investigators play in keeping Alberta neighbourhoods safe. All Albertans deserve to live in strong and resilient communities, and I want to thank SCAN for its work on addressing this criminal activity,” said Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General in a statement.

A court order bars anyone from entering the home for the next 90 days and then it will be returned to the owner who will be allowed to live there as long as there are no tenants or overnight guests for six months.