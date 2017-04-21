Lethbridge police are increasing patrols and are working to remove trees and brush from the river valley in an effort to curb indecent activity in the area.

Over the past few months, police have been called to the area multiple times to deal with couples engaged in indecent acts near the Elks Compound taking place in green spaces.

Police say the acts have been in full view of citizens lawfully using the park as were reported by citizens as well as officers on patrol.

To combat the issue, police will be increasing patrols in the area and the City of Lethbridge will be removing trees, brush and branches from areas most commonly used by the offenders.

So far, police have just been issuing warnings to offenders caught engaging in the activity, but police say that criminal charges are possible and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Authorities request that anyone who observes any suspicious activity, including lewd conduct, to contact the Public Safety Communications Centre at 403-328-4444.