With over 5,000 people heading out onto Calgary’s rivers last weekend, police are reminding people to make sure they take every precaution before they head out onto the water

The recent hot weather has brought thousands of people out to enjoy Calgary’s rivers since May and, since then, police have given warnings to 1,374 people in regards to the safety requirements on the river.

137 people have been given tickets for violations and nine people needed to be rescued, with some of those from potentially life threatening situations.

Police say it only take a split second for things to go terribly wrong.

“I’ll never forget the panicked look in the eyes of the grandmother, mother and three-year-old son who we found stuck on a log jam earlier this year. The mother sustained multiple broken ribs and major bruising from the current pushing her into the logs. Even when you do everything right things can, and do, go wrong,” said Constable Ryan Schroder with the CPS Marine Unit.

All river users need to have:

Properly fitted life jackets or PFDs

A watercraft suitable for Calgary’s rivers, not pool inflatables

A bailing device

A sound signaling device such as a whistle

15 metre long floatable emergency rope

Proper paddles

Police advise against tying boats together, because they could end up getting trapped on bridge supports, a situation that has resulted in drownings in the past.

The CPS Marine Unit will also be looking for anyone consuming drugs or alcohol while on the water. It is illegal and dangerous to do either on waterways in the city, police say.

The Marine Unit and the CFD Aquatics Rescue Team will all be patrolling the river this weekend.

“Calgary Fire will have its three aquatics crews patrolling the Bow River over the long weekend,” said Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department. “Along with CPS and bylaw officers from Calgary Community Standards, we encourage safe behavior on the river. If you see someone in distress, always call 9-1-1 as soon as possible.”

For more information on river safety in Calgary, visit the city’s website.