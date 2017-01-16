A problem property in the Winston Heights – Mountview area has been shut down by authorities after continued complaints from community residents and dozens of visits from police.

Police have been called to the home, at 625 27 Avenue N.E., 30 times in the past year and officers seized stolen firearms, fentanyl pills, ecstasy, marijuana and about $150,000 worth of stolen property after executing search warrants on the property.

Officers were also called to the residence last year to deal with a violent altercation involving a machete and for a drug overdose in February.

“This was an extremely busy location as it relates to foot traffic. Some of the observations at this property were the home owner himself was involved in drug transactions in close proximity to this place as well as away from this property,” said SCAN Insp. Mike Letourneau. “There’s two search warrants done on this property, there was a sudden death drug overdose at this property, extremely, extremely active.”

An investigation was launched by Safer Communities and Neighbourhood (SCAN) last May following multiple complaints from community members.

“Targeting properties that are associated with criminal activity is an important tool in keeping our communities safe. I commend SCAN investigators for their work on this file,” said Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

SCAN secured a Community Safety Order (CSO) against the owner in December and officials have now boarded up the house, changed the locks and fenced off the property.

“There’s been 60 of these closures in the province since our inception in 2008 so 33 of which have been full closures,” said Letourneau. “It’s been very effective so there’s only one I can think of in Calgary where we had to come back a second time. Things happen such as owners move or sell the properties, they get the message so 90 days is a pretty effective time to be able to clear out the constant traffic of drug dealers and users that are coming to this property.”

The order prohibits anyone from entering the home for 90 days and it will remain closed until April 13, 2017.