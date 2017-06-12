Calgary police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to a violent altercation at a northwest home on Saturday and resulted in the deaths of two people.

Officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Panamount Close N.W. early Saturday morning for reports of a group of four people in medical distress.

When police and EMS arrived at the scene, two men were pronounced dead and two others were taken to hospital for treatment.

A fifth person, a woman, was also found in the home but she was not injured.

Investigators have not released any information on the relationship between the victims, but do say that one of the men taken to hospital is considered a suspect in the case.

Charges will be laid once he is medically fit, police say.

Further details about the investigation, including identities of the victims, will be released once the autopsies have been completed later on Monday.

No other suspects are sought at this time.