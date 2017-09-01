CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Autopsy determines Hawkwood death not a criminal matter
A CPS unit outside of a home in Hawkwood after a man's body was found inside the residence on August 31.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 8:10AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, September 1, 2017 4:50PM MDT
The investigation into the discovery of a body inside a northwest home on Thursday afternoon had led officers to believe the death was of a suspicious nature but an autopsy refuted their initial suspicions.
Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Hawkwood Boulevard N.W. at about 3:20 p.m. on Thursday to check on the welfare of a resident. The body of a man, age not confirmed, was located by police.
On Friday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an auttopsy that determined the man's death was not suspicious. The cause of death and the identity of the deceased have not been released.