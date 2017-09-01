

CTV Calgary Staff





The investigation into the discovery of a body inside a northwest home on Thursday afternoon had led officers to believe the death was of a suspicious nature but an autopsy refuted their initial suspicions.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Hawkwood Boulevard N.W. at about 3:20 p.m. on Thursday to check on the welfare of a resident. The body of a man, age not confirmed, was located by police.

On Friday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an auttopsy that determined the man's death was not suspicious. The cause of death and the identity of the deceased have not been released.