Calgary police are expected to release more details about a man found dead on Christmas Day inside a southeast home.

At about 6:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. for reports of a disturbance.

When officers got on scene, they found a man suffering from multiple wounds.

He was taken to hospital but he later died.

Another man, 55-year-old Morris Stern, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death.

Police haven’t said much about the investigation so far, but believe that the pair spent the day together before the incident.

Investigators aren’t sure whether or not the two men lived together in the home or if either of them lived there at all.

This is Calgary’s 28th homicide of 2016.