Officials say that a major avalanche has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Field, B.C., and caught a semi-truck in the slide.

Drive B.C. says the incident took place just west of Lake Louise, inside the B.C. border in Yoho National Park.

Parks Canada officials say that they are aware that a slide took place on Mount Stephen and personnel are in the process of conducting aerial surveys.

Both directions of the highway have been closed, but could reopen by noon.

The fire chief for Field, Jamieson Harbottle, says a tractor-trailer was caught in the snow, but only because the driver attempted to get past the incident.

The driver was not hurt.

Harbottle says that more avalanche control will need to be done before traffic can resume on the route.

A detour is available past the incident via Highways 95 and 93.

Avalanche Canada officials have rated the danger in the area as considerable because of recent snow storms.

Winter conditions are also in affect for parts of Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks. Drivers are advised to that appropriate precautions and drive to conditions.

(With files from the Canadian Press)