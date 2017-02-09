Provincial officials have now issued a special avalanche warning for everyone looking to have some fun in the backcountry this upcoming weekend.

The warning, issued on Thursday, covers Kananaskis Country, Waterton Lakes National Park and Avalanche Canada’s South Rockies, Lizard and Flathead regions.

The southern tip of the Purcells region and the eastern section of the Kootenay Boundary region are also included.

Officials called the warning because a recent storm has doubled the depth of the existing snowpack and wind has formed it into dense slabs that lie on a weak base of snow.

More snow, wind and warmer temperatures expected through the weekend increase the risk of human-triggered avalanches should anyone venture into those areas.

As a result, officials are recommending that anyone with little or no avalanche training should avoid those areas.

Even experienced riders are being urged to travel on simple terrain away from steep slopes.

While this advisory applies mainly to the regions listed above, provincial authorities say that avalanche conditions are possible in many areas through Alberta and B.C.

Everyone in a group that heads into the backcountry should be equipped with an avalanche transceiver, a probe and a shovel and have some training in avalanche-prone terrain.

The advisory comes into effect on Friday and continues until Monday.

For current avalanche conditions, visit Avalanche Canada’s website.