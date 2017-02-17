Avalanche warnings issued for mountain parks this Family Day weekend
Avalanche in Western Canada (file)
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 2:27PM MST
Parks Canada has issued special public avalanche warnings in four national parks in an effort to ensure backcountry users, including out-of-bounds skiers and snowboarders near resorts, avoid triggering slides.
From February 17-20, special public avalanche warnings are in place in:
- Banff National Park
- Jasper National Park
- Yoho National Park
- Kootenay National Park
Officials say the mountain parks have experienced numerous naturally occurring, large avalanches in the past week resulting in tricky and dangerous conditions that carry significant potential for additional human-triggered avalanches.
As of Friday afternoon, Parks Canada had rated the avalanche risk as considerable in the national parks in the treeline, in alpine areas and in areas below the treeline.
For updated information on avalanche risk, visit Parks Canada Public Avalanche Information.
