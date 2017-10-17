Three people are dead and a number of homes near the hockey arena in Fernie, B.C., have been evacuated after an ammonia leak at the facility on Tuesday.

Emergency crews are on scene but say the site is still unsafe to enter and that additional resources from CIMCO Refrigeration have been called in to deal with the hazardous material.

Police have evacuated people from homes between 9th Street and 13th Street and Highway 3 and 6th Avenue.

Evacuees are being asked to check in at the Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre at 562 3rd Avenue.

Streets around the facility have been closed and officials say the site is secure.

The public is being asked to avoid the area until crews can contain the leak.

The deceased individuals have not been identified and the B.C. Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Officials in Fernie say updates will be posted to the city's website.