Ross Marks says his ex-wife should face further charges after she took their children from B.C. to Alberta without notice.

He said it all started last November when Kristen Monette picked up their three children from school in Dawson Creek, B.C. and disappeared. Marks reported the incident to the RCMP but said they did not issue an Amber Alert because they felt the children were not in danger.

“They said in 50/50 custodies, they will not do Amber Alert,” he said.

About a week later, a truck was spotted in McKenzie Towne in Calgary with a distressed young girl inside. Police were called but when they approached the vehicle, the woman driving took off, striking another vehicle in the process.

Marks said Monette was finally arrested after his oldest daughter signaled 911 with her fingers to someone, who alerted police. Marks rushed to reunite with his children, one of whom was in hospital with injuries, and was shocked at what he saw and heard.

“She had blood all over the side of her arm and her face was all bruised,” he said about his daughter. “I didn’t know they had been in all these accidents, that they were told that they had to pee in cups, that they were only being fed once or twice a day and that they were smashing vehicles, driving 160 kilometres per hour.”

The children told Marks that their mother was acting erratically, at one point nearly driving into a lake and telling the children she could freeze it with her mind. This prompted the two oldest children to jump out of the moving vehicle to escape, but they were picked up again by their mother.

After this incident, Marks got full custody of the children but said his kids still have nightmares their mother will take them.

“This has just been very hard for the whole family emotionally just with the degree of abuse and all the hurt with everything that happened, they were traumatized,” he said.

He is also shocked that his ex-wife is only facing three traffic charges and wants more charges laid and more consequences for her going forward.

“Supervised visits, that's one thing, but we just really want to make sure she's never a part of their lives again as far as taking them or doing any more harm to them,” he said.

CTV reached out to Monette but couldn't contact her because she is in the Calgary Remand Centre awaiting a court appearance on Friday.