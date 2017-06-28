A 33-year-old man from British Columbia has been arrested and charged in connection with a police investigation into robberies conducted in Calgary hotel rooms involving a suspect allegedly impersonating an officer.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, a male contacted sex workers through online classified ads and arranged to meet the women at hotels between March and June of this year. On arrival, the suspect identified himself as a police officer, handcuffed the women and indicated he had a search warrant. The victims were robbed of their possessions which included cash, laptops and cellphones.

The suspect in the robberies was wearing a black vest with the word 'POLICE' emblazoned across the chest and, in at least one of the incidents, the man had a belt resembling a police-issued belt that held a flashlight, baton and a firearm.

The investigation into the robberies in Calgary resulted in surveillance images that led police to conclude the same suspect had robbed sex workers in Leduc, Edmonton and other Canadian cities.

Asif Ali Choudhry of Sechelt, British Columbia was arrested earlier this week in his home province and will be transported to Alberta in the coming days.

Choudhry faces charges of: