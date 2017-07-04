A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a B.C. man in the death of a Calgarian in 2016.

The body of Calvin Timothy Brooker, 57, was found in the 2700 block of 41 A Avenue southeast on September 1, 2016.

Police believe he was killed in his nearby home and his body dumped in the alley. It’s believed Brooker knew the suspect, Dennis Jan Sorge, 33, of Terrace, B.C.

Sorge is now charged with second-degree murder and will appear in court on July 4.