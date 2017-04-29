Thirty musical acts took to three stages on Saturday as part of a collective effort to assist a family battling a pediatric liver cancer.

The Guitars for Greta event at Getto Boys Bar & Grill on 16 Avenue Northwest saw bands performing on the venue's two indoor stages and a stage erected in the bar’s parking lot. The event aimed to raise $100,000 to help fund three-year-old Greta Marofke’s transplant procedure, treatment and post-operative care.

“Just before she turned two, she was diagnosed with liver cancer – hepatoblastoma,” explained Lindsey Marofke, Greta’s mother. “We went through chemo, Had 70 per cent of her liver removed and she did amazing. We thought this looks great but about four months later it was back.”

The surgery to treat the rare condition, which affects fewer than one in a million children, is not available to the family here in Canada. The Marofkes will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio for the pricey procedure.

“It’s looking closer to the $700,000 mark,” said Lindsey. “So every dollar helps.”

“We’re just hoping we can make this happen.”

According to the family, the cost will not be covered by Alberta Health Care.

Lindsey Chatterton, general manager of Getto Boys Bar & Grill, says the establishment was glad to help. “We're so thrilled to be able to have this and have the money go to this great family and this little girl, who's just adorable.”

As of early Saturday evening, more than $240,000 had been raised for the family. Ticket sales from Guitars for Greta and proceeds from an auction will help the family cover their travel and treatment costs.

The Marofkes hope to travel stateside this summer for the surgery.

The family friend portion of the concert continued into Saturday evening and was followed by an after party inside the bar.

To contribute to the cause, visit Greta’s Guardians.

With files from CTV's Jordan Kanygin