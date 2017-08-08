The province is spending almost $1 million on green transit initiatives in the Bow Valley to make the system more convenient and accessible for residents and visitors.

On Tuesday, the Government of Alberta announced that GreenTRIP program grants will go to two Banff area transit projects.

The plan will see $666,000 spent on bus shelter installations and improvements to 10 locations along Banff’s transit routes and the Canmore-Banff Roam System.

Another $267,000 will be used to refurbish the five Roam buses and the province says the funding will extend the life of the buses and improve service between the two communities.

“Roam was not built in a day,” said Banff Mayor, Karen Sorensen. “Every enhancement to Roam public transit means reduced traffic and parking congestion, reduced emissions and improved air quality in the Bow Valley and Banff National Park, reduced costs for road infrastructure and encourages non-vehicular visitation.”

“These GreenTRIP funds enable us to continue offering and expanding affordable public transit in the Bow Valley. We are grateful for the Government of Alberta’s ongoing commitment to this essential service for our local residents and many visitors,” said Davina Bernard, Chair of the Bow Valley Regional Transit Service Commission.

The initiative is part of the province’s plan to commit $1.3 billion to urban, rural and regional transit over the four years of Budget 2017.

A shuttle that runs from Calgary to Banff over the summer has also proven to be popular with locals and visitors.

Banff’s mayor says the ON-IT regional service is a big success and officials are looking at expanding it as well.

“My understanding is that the Town of Banff, Parks Canada, and probably the Town of Canmore and the Town of Cochrane will now start to talk about whether we can in fact move it forward into the future and into the fall and potentially winter season but there are some more discussions to be had for sure,” said Sorensen. “This was our first time trying this, we’re pleased with the success and ongoing conversations on how we can continue to move people from Alberta to Banff and Banff National Park without bringing a vehicle is definitely a priority.”

Sorensen says about 600 people took advantage of the regional shuttle service on the park’s busiest day so far this year.

