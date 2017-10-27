RCMP are attempting to identify four male suspects in connection with a Thursday night incident at CrossIron Mills in Balzac that left six people injured.

According to RCMP, the suspects entered the mall’s food court at approximately 7:15 p.m. when two of the males attempted to swipe a tip jar from a vendor. An employee of another shop witnessed the theft and attempted to stop the suspects. A third suspect knocked the employee to the ground and the fourth suspect discharged bear spray at the employee and a shopper.

The four suspects fled the mall and drove away in a silver Hyundai Elantra with Alberta licence plate BVV 0131. RCMP have determined the car had been reported as stolen and believe the suspects had stolen items from the mall’s Tommy Hilfiger store prior to the food court incident.

EMS crews responded to the mall and treated six people for direct exposure to bear spray and an additional 20 people, including children, who had come into contact with contaminated air.

RCMP have released surveillance video stills of the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or locates the stolen Hyundai Elantra is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-975-7267 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.