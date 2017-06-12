Alberta Parks has issued a bear warning in the Grassi Lakes day use area and Grassi Lakes trails in Kananaskis Country near Canmore.

It was posted Sunday after multiple grizzly bear and black bear sightings in the area and will remain in effect until further notice.

Alberta Parks says even though a warning is in place for this area; bears can be encountered anywhere, anytime in Kananaskis Country.

If you see a bear you’re asked to report the sighting immediately to 403-591-7755.

There’s more information on bear safety at Alberta Parks.