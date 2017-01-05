Blackfalds RCMP are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in the community early Thursday morning.

At about 6:40 a.m., police were called to the Co-op Gas Bar for reports of a robbery.

Police say that two suspects went into the store and pointed a pair of rifles at the clerk, demanding money and cigarettes.

The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes that the suspects stuffed into a black backpack before fleeing the scene.

The pair got into a dark gray vehicle, possibly a Mazda, and drove away.

The car was last seen heading northbound on Broadway Avenue.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

Male

12-16 years old

Slim build

Wearing a red hoodie with an emblem of a deer

Suspect #2

Male

17-19 years old

Slim build

Wearing a black Canada Goose jacket with a fur hood and black balaclava

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.

You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

Blackfalds is about an hour and a half north of Calgary.