Blackfalds RCMP looking for pair of suspects in armed robbery
Police are looking for two suspects who held up a gas station in Blackfalds on Thursday morning. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 11:58AM MST
Blackfalds RCMP are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in the community early Thursday morning.
At about 6:40 a.m., police were called to the Co-op Gas Bar for reports of a robbery.
Police say that two suspects went into the store and pointed a pair of rifles at the clerk, demanding money and cigarettes.
The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes that the suspects stuffed into a black backpack before fleeing the scene.
The pair got into a dark gray vehicle, possibly a Mazda, and drove away.
The car was last seen heading northbound on Broadway Avenue.
No one was reported injured in the incident.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect #1
- Male
- 12-16 years old
- Slim build
- Wearing a red hoodie with an emblem of a deer
Suspect #2
- Male
- 17-19 years old
- Slim build
- Wearing a black Canada Goose jacket with a fur hood and black balaclava
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.
You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.
Blackfalds is about an hour and a half north of Calgary.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Carbon tax has arena officials, but potentially not spectators, feeling the heat
- Green givebacks:Alberta begins issuing carbon tax rebates to families
- Walmart lifts Visa card ban at 19 Canadian stores
- Think tank says the Alberta Advantage is no more
- Nine stolen vehicles recovered, suspects face a combined 25 charges